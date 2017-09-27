Press release from the City of Asheville:

City of Asheville Strategic Partnership Funds are designed to help serve the community. The program has multiple goals, such as addressing disparities in low-wealth neighborhoods and developing partnerships to support school programs that help close the achievement gap.

The fund is also charged with supporting Asheville City Council’s Vision 2036 directly.

To better align with multiple priorities, the City’s Community Development Division is asking the community for input on how to best align Strategic Partnership Funds with the community’s needs and City Council’s vision.

Meeting and survey

There are two ways to submit input. Residents can attend a meeting from 6-7:30 pm Oct. 5 at City of Asheville’s Public Works building, Room 109. Can’t make the meeting? You can submit feedback online through an Open City Hall Asheville survey. To take the online survey, click here.

“The purpose of the public meetings and the online survey is to gain input on prioritizing City Council’s goals,” said Community Development Director Heather Dillashaw. “This information will help us serve the community better with limited funding.”

How the fund works

Strategic Partnership Fund provides funding for nonprofit organizations that serve Asheville residents. The City’s Strategic Partnership Funds budget is $150,000-$200,000 each year. Strategic Partnership Funds are locally paid for out of the City’s general fund.

Available funding and funding priorities are determined annually by the Asheville City Council. The Housing and Community Development Committee reviews applications and makes its funding recommendations to City Council.

Proposals for funding each year must demonstrate how the applicant will directly support City Council’s Vision 2036. Priority is given to applicants that further Vision 2036 by:

Creating opportunities for economic mobility.

Addressing disparities in low-wealth neighborhoods, such as health, housing and educational inequities.

Developing partnerships to support Asheville City Schools and programs that close the achievement gap.

Improving food security and healthy food availability in food deserts.

Providing support for small, local, homegrown and minority-owned businesses.

Providing services that directly support affordable housing and increased employment opportunities, such as child care, transportation, and job training.

Please come to the meeting or participate in the survey. Help us better align City Council’s goals with community priorities!

