FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: September 12, 2023

City of Asheville: Communication & Public Engagement Department

Contact: Kim Miller/ Communications Specialist: kmiller2@ashevillenc.gov

PRESS RELEASE: The City of Asheville releases the below statement on behalf of the City Council

Mayor Esther Manheimer tonight read the following statement on behalf of the Asheville City Council. The statement was made at the beginning of the September 12, 2023, City Council session.

The city council has completed its annual review of its appointees, the City Manager, the City Attorney, and the City Clerk. In addition, as the manager’s contract is approaching its first renewal period, the council has worked together to set goals and priorities with the manager as we move into the two-year renewal period beginning December 2023. The council recognizes Manager Campbell’s strong leadership and strategic focus during historically challenging times and celebrates accomplishments and has identified ongoing city challenges. The council looks forward to continuing our work with Manager Campbell and building upon our work to date and focusing on our ongoing efforts to address the needs of the community and the city.

