From the press release:
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Date: September 12, 2023
City of Asheville: Communication & Public Engagement Department
Contact: Kim Miller/ Communications Specialist: kmiller2@ashevillenc.gov
PRESS RELEASE: The City of Asheville releases the below statement on behalf of the City Council
Mayor Esther Manheimer tonight read the following statement on behalf of the Asheville City Council. The statement was made at the beginning of the September 12, 2023, City Council session.
The city council has completed its annual review of its appointees, the City Manager, the City Attorney, and the City Clerk. In addition, as the manager’s contract is approaching its first renewal period, the council has worked together to set goals and priorities with the manager as we move into the two-year renewal period beginning December 2023. The council recognizes Manager Campbell’s strong leadership and strategic focus during historically challenging times and celebrates accomplishments and has identified ongoing city challenges. The council looks forward to continuing our work with Manager Campbell and building upon our work to date and focusing on our ongoing efforts to address the needs of the community and the city.
City Council sessions can be viewed live via the City of Asheville YouTube Channel. Recordings of meetings are also available on this site.
Find a copy of this press release on the City News website.
—
Kim Miller
Communication Specialist | City of Asheville
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.