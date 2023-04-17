Press release from the city of Asheville:

Attached please find the Summer cycle flyer for current openings on the City of Asheville Boards & Commissions. The application deadline is April 30 at 5 p.m. unless noted otherwise. This cycle’s opportunities include: AFRICAN AMERICAN HERITAGE COMMITTEE

AIRPORT AUTHORITY (GREATER ASHEVILLE)

BUNCOMBE COUNTY TOURISM DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

CIVIC CENTER COMMISSION

HISTORIC RESOURCES COMMISSION

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION

MULTIMODAL TRANSPORTATION COMMISSION

NEIGHBORHOOD ADVISORY COMMITTEE

PLANNING AND ZONING COMMISSION

PUBLIC ART AND CULTURAL COMMISSION

SUSTAINABILITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE City Board & Commission webpage. More information about these vacancies, and the application form, may be found on the