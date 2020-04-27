City of Asheville gives notice of special meeting

The Asheville City Council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, beginning at 5:00 p.m. in the Council Chamber, located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall, to consider a resolution authorizing the City Manager to apply for and receive funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency funding to recover costs due associated with the COVID-19 pandemic event and to designate the applicant agents. You can find HERE the documents.

Due to the locally declared State of Emergency and Stay Safe, Stay Home order, there will be no public attendance at City Council meetings.

Everyone is encouraged to watch the City Council meeting via live stream at this link .



