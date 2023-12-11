Press Release from the City of Asheville:

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? If yes, take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees the City has to offer.

Please visit the City’s Boards and Commissions webpage for a Boards and Commissions Application or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by email to boards@ashevillenc.gov.

CURRENT VACANCIES

Application deadline is Sunday, February 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. unless otherwise noted. Consideration of these appointments are scheduled for the April 9, 2024 Council meeting.

AUDIT COMMITTEE – 1) Reviews internal audits reports; 2) Reviews with management and the external auditors the results of the financial statements audit; 3) Reports to City Council about committee activities, issues, and related recommendations as needed, but at a minimum, one time a year; and 4) Provides an open avenue of communication between internal audit, the external auditors, and City Council.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT – The Board functions as a quasi-judicial board to (1) hear and decides applications for approval of variances from the terms of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), except where the UDO places responsibility for hearing or considering such a variance with another body; (2) hear and decide appeals from any order, requirement, permit, decision, or determination issued or made by an administrative officer of the City in enforcing any provisions of the UDO; (3) services as the City’s Housing Code Appeals Board; and (4) performs such additional powers and duties as may be set forth elsewhere in the UDO and in other laws and regulations.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION OF ASHEVILLE – Duties of the commission include, but are not limited to: (1) Make policy recommendations to the City Council which promote and improve human relations and advance equity in the City; (2) Support the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion; (3) Provide a forum where residents can raise issues and complaints relating to human relations in the City; (4) Engage the community regarding the utilization of City-funded programs and policies for the promotion of human relations; and (5) Promote and improve human relations and advance equity in the following areas: public safety; educational, art and cultural opportunities; economic development; health and human services; and housing.

NEIGHBORHOOD ADVISORY COMMITTEE – (The current vacancy is for a representative that resides in the 28801 zip code; please indicate zip code on application.) The committee was established to advise City Council on neighborhood needs within the City of Asheville’s zoning and planning jurisdiction. The committee works to strengthen neighborhood identity and resilience by facilitating communication and cooperation between Asheville’s neighborhoods and City offices. The committee also works on special projects as assigned or directed by City Council.

NOISE ADVISORY BOARD – (The current opening is for representative of the restaurant industry. Please include this experience on your application.) The Board is advisory to the Council and shall meet when called upon. Duties include 1) Evaluate the effectiveness of Ordinance No. 4390 regarding Noise Regulation and related city policies with the goal of developing recommendations regarding amendments, additions, or deletions; 2) Evaluate the effectiveness of enforcement of this article, including but not limited to response times, compliance rates, distribution of complaints, and ensuring equitable outcomes; 3) Propose long-term objectives for achieving reduction of sound levels in the community, and propose means for implementing such objectives; 4) Develop rules relative to the conduct of its meetings in accordance with City rules and policies governing advisory boards and commissions.

ACTIVE TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE – Notice: This vacancy is open until filled. The Committee functions as an advisory board to the Multimodal Transportation Commission and to City staff on matters affecting the multimodal system and its greenways, bike facilities and sidewalk projects. The Active Transportation Committees (ATC) consists of at least seven members and up to eleven members. All ATC members are appointed by the Multimodal Transportation Commission. The terms of office are three years. Notice: For an application form, click HERE, or contact Lucy Crown for more information at lcrown@ashevillenc.gov.