Press release from the City of Asheville:

BE A LOCAL LEADER

The City of Asheville has various openings on various committees. Have you ever wanted to make a difference? Have you wondered, “Can the City benefit from my experience and knowledge?” Do you want to have a voice in the City’s growth and future? Do you want to be a part of the body that is responsible for making decisions regarding policy, service and education? If you answered yes to any of these questions, then it’s time to take that initial step forward and put your perspective, leadership and knowledge to task by serving on one of the many committees we have to offer.

Please visit of City’s Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk’s Office at 259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for an application form.

CURRENT VACANCIES:

Unless otherwise stated, the deadline for applications for these openings is Monday, January 6, 2019 at 5 p.m.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT – The Board functions as a quasi-judicial board to (1) hear and decides applications for approval of variances from the terms of the Unified Development Ordinance (UDO), except where the UDO places responsibility for hearing or considering such a variance with another body; (2) hear and decide appeals from any order, requirement, permit, decision, or determination issued or made by an administrative officer of the City in enforcing any provisions of the UDO; (3) services as the City’s Housing Code Appeals Board; and (4) performs such additional powers and duties as may be set forth elsewhere in the UDO and in other laws and regulations.

CIVIC CENTER COMMISSION – Some duties of the Commission include (1) reviewing and making recommendations on programming goals and objectives for each venue in the Civic Center; (2) establishing a method for handling of customer service complaints; (3) developing and making recommendations regarding long range plans for the Civic Center; (4) reviewing and making recommendations on proposals for changes in the fees and charges for use of Civic Center facilities; (5) encouraging promotion of sports, recreation, entertainment and cultural events and activities, and to facilitate the use of the services and facilities of the Civic Center; and (6) performing other such tasks and functions as the City Council may direct.

DOWNTOWN COMMISSION – The Commission was established for the sustainability and continued development of downtown, a vital urban center of western North Carolina’s economic, cultural and visitor activity. The Commission’s purposes include: (1) recommend to City Council an overall policy for the continued development and sustainability of downtown; (2) provide recommendations for effective management of the public resources for downtown and actively pursue and assist private sector investment in the downtown area for the welfare of the citizens of Asheville; (3) carry out the powers and duties assigned to the Commission regarding downtown design review; and (4) cooperate with and evaluate and represent the recommendations of other organizations.

FIREMEN’S RELIEF FUND – The responsibilities of the Board are to have entire control of the funds derived from the provisions of Article 188 of the N. C. Gen. Statutes and to disburse the funds in accordance with the statutes.

HUMAN RELATIONS COMMISSION OF ASHEVILLE – Duties of the commission include, but are not limited to: (1) Make policy recommendations to the City Council which promote and improve human relations and advance equity in the City; (2) Support the City’s Office of Equity and Inclusion; (3) Provide a forum where residents can raise issues and complaints relating to human relations in the City; (4) Engage the community regarding the utilization of City-funded programs and policies for the promotion of human relations; and (5) Promote and improve human relations and advance equity in the following areas: public safety; educational, art and cultural opportunities; economic development; health and human services; and housing. Eligible applicants are required to submit a Human Relations Commission Form, in addition to the Boards and Commission application.

METROPOLITAN SEWERAGE DISTRICT BOARD – The members oversee the operation of the Metropolitan Sewerage District, as well as holding hearings on issues at hand.

RECREATION BOARD – The Board advises City Council on various matters pertaining to the operation of park facilities and recreation programs within the City of Asheville, to make policy recommendations to City Council, and to carry out duties as may be assigned to them by City Council.

RIVERFRONT AREA REDEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – APPLICANTS MUST SPECIFY ON THEIR APPLICATION IF THEY ARE A PROPERTY OR BUSINESS OWNER IN THE RIVERFRONT DISTRICT AND IF SO, PROVIDE BUSINESS NAME AND ADDRESS. – The Commission shall (1) recommend to the City and County an overall policy for the continued development and sustainability of the regional riverfront; (2) provide recommendations to the City and County for effective management of the public resources for the districts; (3) actively pursue and assist private sector investment in the districts; and (4) cooperate with, evaluate and represent the recommendations of other organizations, including, but not limited to, property owners, merchants, residents, businesses, tenants, non-profits, institutions and other members of the riverfront and regional riverfront district communities.

SUSTAINABLE ADVISORY COMMITTEE ON ENERGY AND THE ENVIRONMENT – This Committee will undertake initiatives, at a City level and participate in the larger community and regional discussions, to improve the environment, encourage green development, and support the development of a healthy community.

URBAN FORESTRY COMMISSION (TREE COMMISSION) – The purpose of the Commission is to foster the preservation, planting, replacement and removal of trees without denying the reasonable use and enjoyment of real property. The Commission’s responsibilities include: facilitate the planting, growth and protection of trees within the City; foster the communication and coordination among the citizens of the City that would provide the needed support for protection of trees within the City; and conduct continuing research, planning and feasibility assessments required to support the purposes of the Commission.

Please visit of City's Boards and Commissions webpage or contact the City Clerk's Office at 259-5839 or by e-mail at sterwilliger@ashevillenc.gov for more information.