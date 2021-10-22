Press release from the Deputy City Clerk, City of Asheville:

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the following committees will hold remote meetings during the week of October 25-29, 2021. More information, including ways to view and participate will be posted on the committee page and on the Boards & Commissions virtual meeting hub on the CIty’s PublicInput page. All meetings can also be viewed live on the City YouTube Channel.

Board of Adjustment – October 25 at 2:00 p.m.

Human Relations Commission- Special meeting- October 25 at 4:30 p.m.

Public Safety Committee – October 26 at 11:00 a.m.

Finance and Human Resources Committee – October 26 at 1:00 p.m.

City Council Interviews for Planning & Zoning Commission – October 26 at 3:00 p.m.

City Council Business meeting- October 26 at 5:00 p.m.

Multimodal Transportation Commission – October 27 at 3:00 p.m.

Asheville Regional Housing Consortium – Special meeting- October 28, 8:30 a.m.

Homeless Initiative Advisory Commission- Special meeting- October 29 at 9:00 a.m.