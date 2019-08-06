Press release from the City of Hendersonville:

Hendersonville City Councilmembers invite citizens to join them for a second series of Council Conversations. These collaborative meetings will be held in locations scattered across the city to give residents an accessible way to get involved with their local government and interact with their elected leaders.

“Last year these meetings were very valuable to us as a Council because we were able to hear citizen priorities and concerns,” said Mayor Barbara Volk. “Having these conversations in a less formal setting opens the door to engaging with people who might not regularly attend a traditional City Council meeting.”

Each meeting will be hosted by an individual council member with the city manager and staff in attendance to help answer questions or provide information. Each location’s conversations will be guided by input from attendees to identify the topics that are most important to them.

“This year, in addition to answering questions and hearing feedback, we want to empower community members to take ownership and collaborate with us on solutions,” said Mayor Volk.

Council Conversations are planned for the following dates and locations:

September 10 – 6pm

Dry Falls Brewing Company – 425 Kanuga Rd

Hosted by Councilman Jeff Miller

Dry Falls Brewing Company – 425 Kanuga Rd Hosted by Councilman Jeff Miller September 17 – 6pm

Hendersonville Church of Christ – 1975 Haywood Rd

Hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Stephens

Hendersonville Church of Christ – 1975 Haywood Rd Hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Stephens September 23 – 6pm

St. Paul’s Tabernacle Church – 813 6th Ave W

Hosted by Councilman Jerry Smith

St. Paul’s Tabernacle Church – 813 6th Ave W Hosted by Councilman Jerry Smith October 1 – 6pm

Henderson County Boys and Girls Club – 1304 Ashe St

Hosted by Mayor Barbara Volk

Henderson County Boys and Girls Club – 1304 Ashe St Hosted by Mayor Barbara Volk October 15 – 6pm

Blue Ridge Health – 2579 Chimney Rock Rd

Hosted by Councilman Steve Carmaker

The council has made an effort to locate a meeting in close proximity to all Hendersonville residents. However, residents are welcome to attend the meeting that is most convenient for them.

Visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov/councilconversations for additional information and updates.