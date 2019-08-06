Press release from the City of Hendersonville:
Hendersonville City Councilmembers invite citizens to join them for a second series of Council Conversations. These collaborative meetings will be held in locations scattered across the city to give residents an accessible way to get involved with their local government and interact with their elected leaders.
“Last year these meetings were very valuable to us as a Council because we were able to hear citizen priorities and concerns,” said Mayor Barbara Volk. “Having these conversations in a less formal setting opens the door to engaging with people who might not regularly attend a traditional City Council meeting.”
Each meeting will be hosted by an individual council member with the city manager and staff in attendance to help answer questions or provide information. Each location’s conversations will be guided by input from attendees to identify the topics that are most important to them.
“This year, in addition to answering questions and hearing feedback, we want to empower community members to take ownership and collaborate with us on solutions,” said Mayor Volk.
Council Conversations are planned for the following dates and locations:
- September 10 – 6pm
Dry Falls Brewing Company – 425 Kanuga Rd
Hosted by Councilman Jeff Miller
- September 17 – 6pm
Hendersonville Church of Christ – 1975 Haywood Rd
Hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Ron Stephens
- September 23 – 6pm
St. Paul’s Tabernacle Church – 813 6th Ave W
Hosted by Councilman Jerry Smith
- October 1 – 6pm
Henderson County Boys and Girls Club – 1304 Ashe St
Hosted by Mayor Barbara Volk
- October 15 – 6pm
Blue Ridge Health – 2579 Chimney Rock Rd
Hosted by Councilman Steve Carmaker
The council has made an effort to locate a meeting in close proximity to all Hendersonville residents. However, residents are welcome to attend the meeting that is most convenient for them.
Visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov/councilconversations for additional information and updates.
