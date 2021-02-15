The City of Hendersonville’s GIS Division has created a new tool for the public to submit non-emergency issues to the City. Some of the categories that can be reported on the Citizen Reporter App include code violations, park maintenance items, damaged sidewalks, broken storm drains, and non-urgent water/sewer issues.

“We are always working to provide quality and efficient services to our citizens and customers,” said City Manager John Connet. “If there are issues occurring in the City that need follow-up, our staff wants to know about them. This app provides an easy way for the community to share that information and even attach a photo to assist our staff in keeping Hendersonville looking and operating at its best.”

The public can submit an issue and provide the location, applicable details and attach a photo if desired. The app is optimized for smartphones but can also be used on tablets, laptops, and desktop computers. There is no need to download anything; the public can simply visit www.hendersonvillenc.gov/report.

Emergency services or urgent service requests should not be reported on the app. The public should report emergencies by calling 911 or calling the appropriate department with items that need immediate attention. Issues occurring outside the City’s jurisdiction or water system, or those regarding state-maintained roads and other utilities should be reported to the appropriate agency or organization.

A video outlining the app and how to use it is available at https://youtu.be/iVnZbjmw58A.