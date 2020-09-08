Press release from Buncombe County District Attorney’s office:

Claude Henderson, II, age 17, pleaded guilty today to the charge of Second Degree Murder in the death of his sister Kayla Dezaray Hensley, in Buncombe County Superior Court. Superior Court Judge Alan Z. Thornburg sentenced Claude Henderson to serve 192-243 months in the custody of the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

The initial call to law enforcement was made around 10:30 p.m., on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Deputies arrived at the mobile home park on Brinwood Drive in Weaverville at 10:42 p.m.

The responding officers found Kayla Hensley’s body near a dumpster at the bottom of Brinwood Drive with severe lacerations to the neck.

Law enforcement interviewed Claude Henderson who confessed to killing his sister.

The investigation showed that Kayla Hensley was killed inside the family’s home.

Claude Henderson, a juvenile aged 14 at the time of offense, was initially charged with First Degree Murder of his sister.

A defense-initiated forensic psychiatric evaluation questioned whether Claude Henderson possessed the specific intent to premeditate and deliberate before the murder due to his youth and immaturity and other diagnostic factors.

The charge of First Degree Murder requires the State to prove the element of specific intent to commit the crime of First Degree Murder with premeditation and deliberation beyond a reasonable doubt. Second Degree Murder does not require proof of premeditation and deliberation.

In North Carolina, a juvenile convicted of First Degree Murder may be released on parole after serving 25 years imprisonment.

The Court credited Defendant 1,032 days time-served pre-trial at the time of plea.

“My heart goes out to Kayla’s mother Susan Maltry who has showed great emotional strength and grace in working with both investigators, court personnel, and my office throughout this unspeakable tragedy. I wish her peace and healing,” District Attorney Todd Williams said.