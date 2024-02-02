Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:

Code Purple is a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness during extremely cold weather (at or below 32 degrees, including wind chill, or 33-40 degrees with precipitation). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming. Code Purple sites will also work with participants to refer them to ongoing shelter and housing options.