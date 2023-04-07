Press release from Asheville-Buncombe Homeless Coalition:

Code Purple in effect for Sunday, 4/9/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 36° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 30° F.

Additional weather information found at weather.gov

Purpose of Code Purple:

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.