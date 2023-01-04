Press release from Asheville Homeless Coalition:

Code Purple in effect for Thursday, 1/5/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 29 degrees Fahrenheit.

Purpose of Code Purple:

The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide a coordinated effort among Asheville and Buncombe County shelters and other organizations to provide emergency overflow shelter to people experiencing homelessness when the temperature is at or below 32 degrees (including windchill). During Code Purple, participating shelters will provide more beds with fewer requirements than their typical programming.