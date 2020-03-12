Press release from the Wilma Dykeman Legacy:

Wilma Dykeman (1920 – 2006) was an environmental pioneer. In The French Broad, her classic 1955 study and story of the French Broad River watershed and its people, she made a compelling case that a culture of clean water can help drive economic development. This year is the 65th anniversary of The French Broad. Wilma was also a best-selling novelist, a strong advocate of civil rights, a founder of Appalachian Studies, a professor of English and creative writing, Tennessee State Historian, and a caring and hands-on mother of two sons. She was born in Buncombe County near the head of Beaverdam Creek, and she died in a Buncombe County hospice.

The Wilma Dykeman Legacy celebrates Wilma’s 100th birthday anniversary with a major environmental event. Green Money brings together environmental experts, economists, and community leaders to clarify the intersection of economics and the environment. This forum will be a great introduction to the growing discipline of environmental economics, which explores that place where the preservation of nature meets the pursuit of money. The timing of this forum is particularly appropriate, because it takes place exactly one month from the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day on April 22, 1970.

Green Money consists of 4 two-hour panels, all held at The Collider as follows here.

As a donation to the forum, Green Sage will set up complimentary coffee so that it is available at the morning panels. Malaprop’s Bookstore will be staffing a special forum table to sell books by the presenters as well as other books relevant to Green Money.

Tickets to the full forum cost $40 per non-student (Friends of Wilma Dykeman will receive a $20 event-only book credit for purchasing books sold at the event by Malaprop’s Bookstore) and $20 per student (must show student ID at the door). Because capacity is limited to 175, advance ticket purchase is recommended at https://WilmaDykemanLegacy.simpletix.com/e/51910.

This project is made possible by funding from the North Carolina Humanities Council, a statewide nonprofit and affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.