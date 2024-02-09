Press release from The City of Asheville:

Asheville Parks & Recreation (APR) will host a community meeting to discuss the process that led to the difficult decision to not open the outdoor pool in Malvern Hills Park this year. Asheville residents are invited to attend.

Wednesday, February 21, 2024

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Lucy S. Herring Elementary School on 98 Sulphur Spring Road.

City of Asheville officials previously announced the 90 year-old pool can no longer be repaired to safely serve the community. APR Director D. Tyrell McGirt gave a presentation and answered questions from City Council members during an agenda briefing on February 8. Slides from the presentationare available online and the meeting can be viewed on the City of Asheville’s YouTube channel (presentation begins at 1:25:30).

As part of the larger APR system, the forthcoming community-created parks and recreation comprehensive plan, Recreate Asheville: Shaping Our City’s Parks, will inform future investments in Malvern Hills Park and other recreation facilities in the city. Development of the plan is currently entering its second phase of engagement with additional public feedback opportunities in March including community workshops on March 28. The completed plan is scheduled for presentation to City Council in June 2024.