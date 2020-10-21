Press release from Tranzmission:

Our local nonbinary and transgender community’s observance of the 21st International Transgender Day of Remembrance will be held virtually at 6:00 pm on Friday, November 20th. The names of those lost to transphobic violence over the last year will be listed and read aloud by volunteers. Peer support and counseling resources will be on hand, with the Zoom link, meeting ID and password made available on social media and through email by request on the day of the event. Organized by Tranzmission, this locally held event will be among many observances around the world, and attendees are encouraged to keep their own candles lit and alight for the duration of this online vigil.

The 21st Transgender Day of Remembrance will honor and memorialize nonbinary and transgender victims of transphobic violence in the previous 12 months. The event was first held in 1999 to memorialize the death of Massachusetts transgender woman Rita Hester, whose murder remains unsolved. It has since grown into an international event intended to draw attention to the issue of anti-transgender violence and its disproportionate effect on transgender women of color. 2020 is the deadliest year for nonbinary and transgender people on record, with over 30 confirmed homicides in the US alone thus far.

For over 19 years, Tranzmission has been dedicated to making the lives of nonbinary, transgender and gender non-conforming people in western North Carolina and beyond happier, healthier and safer through education, advocacy and support.

On the day of the event, the Zoom link, meeting ID and password will be provided to those who RSVP at the Facebook event page as well as through email, by contacting info@tranzmission.org with the subject line “TDoR 2020 rsvp”.

Facebook event page at facebook.com/events/637703703574114

For more information about The Transgender Day of Remembrance and Tranzmission, please contact Tranzmission by email at info@tranzmission.org