Press release from Buncombe County:

Candidate filing for the U.S. House, N.C. House, and N.C. Senate will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, following a Monday evening reversal of an earlier order suspending filing for those offices: Download the court order (PDF).

Candidates may file daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Dec. 16, and from 8 a.m. to noon on the last day of filing, Dec. 17.

Filing for all other offices continued Monday without interruption.