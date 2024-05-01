Press release from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina:
The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) recently approved $45,000 in Cultural Resources focus area grants for general operations to nine arts councils across WNC. CFWNC awards discretionary funding in Education, Cultural Resources, Human Services, and Natural Resources.
Cultural Resources grants are made through competitive and proactive awards. Competitive general operating grants are distributed according to a rotating schedule and through an expedited application. The next grant cycle, with applications due by July 12, will support craft organizations working in ceramics, glass, textile, metal or wood. Proactive applications may be invited for unique projects or programs that address the Cultural Resources focus area goals.
“Cultural resources are essential to our economy, define our sense of place, acknowledge our history and enhance our quality of life, but many of these vital organizations are small and desperately need flexible funding to remain vibrant,” said Senior Program Officer Tara Scholtz. This general operating support grants allow CFWNC to address some of that gap and provide more equitable access to the arts throughout our region.”
Unrestricted gifts of $5,000 were awarded to:
- Arts Council of Henderson County serving Henderson County
- Asheville Area Arts Council, dbaArtsAVL serving Buncombe County
- Macon County Heritage Center, dba Cowee School Arts & Heritage Center serving Macon, Jackson, Swain, Cherokee, Clay and Graham counties
- Madison County Arts Council serving Madison County
- Southern Highland Handicraft Guild serving Buncombe County
- Toe River Arts Council serving Mitchell and Yancey counties
- Transylvania Community Arts Council serving Transylvania County
- Tryon Fine Arts Center serving Polk, Henderson and Rutherford counties
- Valley River Arts Guild serving Cherokee County
CFWNC works with families, businesses and nonprofits to strengthen communities through the creation of charitable funds and strategic grantmaking. A permanent charitable resource, the Foundation manages over 1,200 funds and facilitated $34 million in grants last year bringing total distributions to more than $362 million since its founding in 1978. Learn more at www.cfwnc.org.
