Press release from The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina:

The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina (CFWNC) recently approved $45,000 in Cultural Resources focus area grants for general operations to nine arts councils across WNC. CFWNC awards discretionary funding in Education, Cultural Resources, Human Services, and Natural Resources.

Cultural Resources grants are made through competitive and proactive awards. Competitive general operating grants are distributed according to a rotating schedule and through an expedited application. The next grant cycle, with applications due by July 12, will support craft organizations working in ceramics, glass, textile, metal or wood. Proactive applications may be invited for unique projects or programs that address the Cultural Resources focus area goals.

“Cultural resources are essential to our economy, define our sense of place, acknowledge our history and enhance our quality of life, but many of these vital organizations are small and desperately need flexible funding to remain vibrant,” said Senior Program Officer Tara Scholtz. This general operating support grants allow CFWNC to address some of that gap and provide more equitable access to the arts throughout our region.”

Unrestricted gifts of $5,000 were awarded to: