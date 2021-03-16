Press release from Town of Fletcher:

The Town of Fletcher is pleased to announce the hiring of a new police chief to lead the Fletcher Police Department. After completing a comprehensive search process, Mr. Daniel D. Terry was selected to be the Town’s new Police Chief. Mr. Terry was selected from an initial pool of 38 applicants. He will officially start on April 5, 2021.

Mr. Terry presently resides in Hendersonville, North Carolina where he is employed with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department as Lieutenant of the Division of Professional Responsibility. He previously served as a Commander with the Elmhurst, Illinois Police Department where he retired after a 23 year career with that agency. Mr. Terry has also served as an adjunct faculty member with Kaplan University in Chicago, Illinois. Mr. Terry has a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal/Social Justice from Lewis University and a Master of Arts degree in Law Enforcement and Justice Administration from Western Illinois University. He has also published several articles in law enforcement periodicals.

Mr. Terry is married to his wife Wendy. They have three adult children in the Chicago area and two children who reside with them in Hendersonville.