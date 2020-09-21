Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:

An internet outage from a N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ internet and phone service provider is impacting numerous driver license offices and license plate agencies in central and western North Carolina Monday.

The outage is affecting offices in portions of the Triad, the Charlotte metro area and portions of the eastern mountains and foothills.

Officials with AT&T traced the problem to a cut fiber cable in the Charlotte area. The vendor is currently working on the problem but have not indicated when service will be restored.

Many DMV services, such as driver license and vehicle registration renewals, vehicle tax payments, and address changes can be accessed online through the official DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov.