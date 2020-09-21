Press release from the N.C. Department of Transportation:
An internet outage from a N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles’ internet and phone service provider is impacting numerous driver license offices and license plate agencies in central and western North Carolina Monday.
The outage is affecting offices in portions of the Triad, the Charlotte metro area and portions of the eastern mountains and foothills.
Officials with AT&T traced the problem to a cut fiber cable in the Charlotte area. The vendor is currently working on the problem but have not indicated when service will be restored.
Many DMV services, such as driver license and vehicle registration renewals, vehicle tax payments, and address changes can be accessed online through the official DMV website at MyNCDMV.gov.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.