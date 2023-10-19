Press release from Dogwood Health Trust:

Dogwood Health Trust held its fourth Annual Meeting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, before an in-person and virtual crowd of more than 500 nonprofit partners and community members. Casey Cooper, CEO of Cherokee Indian Hospital, and a member of the Dogwood board of directors, was the keynote speaker. Cooper spoke in great detail about the importance of collaboration and its value in accomplishing goals others never dream possible, chronicling the expansive growth and deep impact he’s witnessed and championed in his work with Cherokee Indian Hospital. Dogwood CEO Dr. Susan Mims a nnounced the theme of the meeting as “See Possibilities,” recognizing that the region has been and continues to be resilient, creative and innovative, creating a wealth of possibilities for the region. nonprofit partners and community members.was the keynote speaker. Cooper spoke in great detail about the importance of collaboration and its value in accomplishing goals others never dream possible, chronicling the expansive growth and deep impact he’s witnessed and championed in his work with Cherokee Indian Hospital. Dogwood CEO

In her remarks, Dr. Mims shared how from the beginning, Dogwood’s Board recognized that 80% of a person’s health is impacted by factors outside of a clinical health setting – through social drivers like access to housing, education, health and wellness, and economic opportunities that can affect a person’s health outcomes. To begin to address those social drivers, the Board and staff understood that they must always listen to what is top of mind for people in the communities Dogwood serves, while also studying data about these social drivers – and when it’s not available, commissioning research in order to have a solid frame of reference for future decision making. Utilizing what they hear from the community along with data and research, Dogwood has made significant investments in each of its four strategic priority areas , Echoing the words of Casey Cooper, Mims noted that Dogwood is working collaboratively – and with intention – across all four of these priority areas simultaneously in order to see these investments continue to yield high returns.

“I’m proud to say that Dogwood Health Trust has made or committed more than $72 million in grants in 2023,” Mims said. She went on to note that Dogwood has also helped organizations across the region secure an additional $76.6 million from outside sources via the Leverage Fund, which underwrites the services of seasoned grant writers to help nonprofits in Western North Carolina win grants from federal and state programs as well as large national funders. Since the Leverage Fund began, Dogwood has helped local nonprofits attract more than $136 million to support people and communities in the region.

As an example of collaborative investments across Dogwood’s strategic priorities, Mims shared how workforce development is a universal theme across the region and how the Education, Housing, Health and Wellness, and Economic Opportunity teams have collaborated to support a number of programs and initiatives focused on workforce. “Dogwood can be a strong partner because so many organizations have come to us with their ideas of collaboration and their work shows us every day what is possible,” Mims said.

Mark Constantine, leaders of the investment team shared their vision for 2024 within each of the strategic priorities. More on Alex Howard, PhD, Sarah Grymes, Ereka Williams, PhD, and Sarah Thompson can be found on the Dogwood Health Trust website. Constantine also shared grantmaking cycles for 2024, with the majority of Dogwood’s grant investments for 2024 planned through the Strategic Priority Grant opportunity in the first half of the year. The application process opens on Nov. 13, 2023. Investments in Community Equity, Sustainable Organizations/Leverage Fund and Public Policy/Advocacy will be available continually throughout the year. During the second half of 2024, Dogwood will launch a new Broadband initiative and plans to offer some flexible funding for collaboration, planning and exploration, and capacity building for promising ideas or partners. More information on these opportunities will be available in the spring of 2024. Through a panel discussion facilitated by Senior Vice-President of Community Investment,, leaders of the investment team shared their vision for 2024 within each of the strategic priorities. More on 2024 grantmaking priorities shared by Vice PresidentsPhD,, PhD, andcan be found on the Dogwood Health Trust website. Constantine also shared grantmaking cycles for 2024, with the majority of Dogwood’s grant investments for 2024 planned through the Strategic Priority Grant opportunity in the first half of the year. The application process opens on Nov. 13, 2023. Investments in Community Equity, Sustainable Organizations/Leverage Fund and Public Policy/Advocacy will be available continually throughout the year. During the second half of 2024, Dogwood will launch a new Broadband initiative and plans to offer some flexible funding for collaboration, planning and exploration, and capacity building for promising ideas or partners. More information on these opportunities will be available in the spring of 2024.

As Ereka Williams, PhD, VP – Education, wrapped up her remarks she summed up Dogwood’s philanthropic approach with the following quote. “This work isn’t about us, or our children or even our grandchildren. It’s about the generations we will never even see. This type of philanthropy works to move the levers on systems that will allow those future changes to happen, influencing generations beyond our immediate work.”

A recording of the annual meeting will be available on the Dogwood Health Trust website within a week.

About Dogwood Health Trust