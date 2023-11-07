Press release from Dogwood Health Trust:
Dogwood’s 2024 Strategic Priority Grant opportunities will be available on November 13, 2023, on our website, and we’d love to hear from you. This grant opportunity focuses on specific areas within our Housing, Education, Economic Opportunity and Health & Wellness strategic priorities. The initial “Engage With Us” phase of this opportunity closes on January 26, 2024.
In addition, Dogwood will make grants on a rolling/ongoing basis in 2024 for Community Equity, Sustainable Organizations/Leverage Fund and Public Policy/Advocacy. You may begin the application process for those grants any time after November 13.
Want more information? Register for our instructional webinar which will be held on November 17 from noon – 1:00 p.m. Can’t make that date? We will post the webinar recording on our website shortly after the session.
Preview 2024 grant opportunities here.
