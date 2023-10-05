Press release from Helpmate

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Helpmate will hold a domestic violence awareness vigil on Thursday, October 26th from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center. This event is free and open to everyone.

The Alex Krug Combo will offer a musical performance and refreshments will be served. Confirmed speakers include Sage Turner, Asheville City Council Member, April Burgess-Johnson, Helpmate’s Executive Director and Paulina Mendez, the Buncombe County Family Justice Program Manager. The event will also include the Proclamation to End Domestic Violence, survivor story sharing and a reading of the names of domestic violence homicide victims in North Carolina over the last year.

WHAT: A free public Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil will be held to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence

WHO: Helpmate

WHEN: Thursday, October 26th from 5:00-6:30pm (refreshments served at 5 p.m., program starts at 5:30 p.m.)

WHERE: Dr. Wesley Grant Sr. Southside Community Center, 285 Livingston St, Asheville, NC 28801

WHY: To commemorate October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.

About Helpmate:

Helpmate is a domestic violence agency working with our community to eliminate abuse and fear by providing safety, shelter, and support for victims/survivors of intimate partner domestic violence. Helpmate serves over 3,600 survivors each year and provides educational programming to prevent domestic violence to 5,000 people. Helpmate’s free services include a 24-hour hotline, emergency shelter, individual and group counseling, case management, child and family advocacy, court advocacy and community education. Volunteer support is critical to helping the organization fulfill its mission. To request services, call Helpmate’s 24-hour hotline at 828-254-0516. To offer donations or to inquire about volunteer opportunities, call the business office at 828-254-2968 or visit www.helpmateonline.org.