Press release from the city of Asheville:
Duke Energy and the City of Asheville announce their mutual agreement to cancel the August 11 and August 22 community meetings regarding a potential land swap that would support the rebuilding of Duke Energy’s downtown electrical substation on land currently owned by the City of Asheville.
The rebuild of the substation, which is currently located on Duke Energy-owned property behind the Harrah’s Cherokee Center in downtown Asheville, is critical to power reliability of the area. Suspending this phase of engagement allows for further consideration to address options and community input. Once options have been further assessed, Duke Energy will evaluate additional opportunities for public input.
For the latest information and updates, visit https://www.duke-energy.com/our-company/about-us/electric-transmission-projects/rankin
