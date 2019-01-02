Press release from the Friends of DuPont Forest:

More rain is expected over the next two days. As a result, soil conditions remain wet, soggy and susceptible to damage. All single-track trails remain closed until Monday, Jan. 7, 2019.

Consecutive wet weather events, with fewer days of drying time, throughout the month of December and the start of the year, are contributing to conditions for trail damage. Saturated trail surfaces will be soft so that foot traffic, bicycles and equestrian users will cause erosion issues and rutting. Forest roads and graveled two-track trails such as High Falls Loop, Triple Falls Trail and Hooker Falls Trail will remain open as conditions allow.

Closures are often frustrating; however, DuPont State Recreational Forest contains approximately 23 miles of roads that are available for use. We appreciate the public’s cooperation and support of single-track trail closures.

During your visit to DuPont, please pay attention to signage or barricades related to the trail closures. Be aware that all trails, even those that are not closed, may have debris and icy or muddy slick conditions so use them at your own risk.

Please help us spread the word on on Instagram (@dupontforest) and Facebook (Friends of DuPont or NC Forest Service). Think sun!