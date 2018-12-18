Press release from Friends of DuPont Forest:
Officials have reviewed trail and road conditions at DuPont State Recreational Forest (DSRF) today. The single-track closure will remain in effect through Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. There is still an average of 4-6 inches of snow covering the ground throughout the forest. Some areas are icy and access is difficult. Once again, rain is expected for Thursday night and Friday. The slush, snow and additional rain will continue to create wet and soggy conditions, keeping the trails highly susceptible to damage.
Please pay attention to signage or barricades related to trail closures. Be aware that all trails, even those that are not closed or signed, may have debris and icy, slick conditions so use them at your own risk.
Please help us spread the word on Facebook and Instagram (@dupontforest).
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.