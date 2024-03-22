Press release from the office of Chuck Edwards:

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. – U.S. Congressman Chuck Edwards (NC-11) announced new mobile office hours with the Carolina Cruiser.

Buncombe County Who: Congressman Edwards’ staff When: Tuesday, March 26 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Where: Health and Human Services building (indoors), 40 Coxe Ave., Asheville, NC

Transylvania County Who: Congressman Edwards’ staff When: Tuesday, March 26 from 1:00-2:30 p.m. Where: Transylvania County administration building’s annex parking lot, 150 S. Gaston St., Brevard, NC

Swain County Who: Congressman Edwards’ staff When: Wednesday, March 27 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Where: Swain County Visitor Center and Heritage Museum, 265 Main St., Bryson City, NC

Graham County Who: Congressman Edwards’ staff When: Wednesday, March 27 from 1:15-2:15 p.m. Where: Lake Santeetlah Town Hall, 16 Marina Dr., Robbinsville, NC

Cherokee County Who: Congressman Edwards’ staff When: Wednesday, March 27 from 3:15-4:15 p.m. Where: Andrews Town Hall, 188 Main St., Andrews, NC

Clay County Who: Congressman Edwards’ staff When: Thursday, March 28 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Where: In front of the Clay County historic courthouse, 18 Herbert St., Hayesville, NC

Macon County Who: Congressman Edwards’ staff When: Thursday, March 28 from 1:45-2:45 p.m. Where: Kelsey-Hutchinson Founders Park, 411 Pine St., Highlands, NC



Edwards said, “To give NC-11 constituents greater access to their federal government, I’m excited to share the latest Carolina Cruiser mobile office hours. I encourage folks to stop by to share their thoughts on issues that matter to them or ask for assistance with federal agencies.”