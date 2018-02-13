Press release from A Greener World:

The flock of broilers and laying hens at Franny’s Farm is now Certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World (AGW).

This certification and food label lets consumers know these animals are raised outdoors on pasture or range in accordance with the highest animal welfare standards in the U.S. and Canada, using sustainable agriculture methods on an independent farm. Consumer Reports has rated Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW as a “highly meaningful” label for farm animal welfare, outdoor access and sustainability–and the only animal welfare certification they “have any confidence in.”

Like other Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW farmers across the country, Frances Tacy recognizes the growing consumer interest in how animals are raised on farms. Managing animals outdoors on pasture or range has known benefits for animals, consumers and the environment.

Frances Tacy, along with her husband, Jeff, founded Franny’s Farm in 2012 after many other career paths, including a construction business and over 10 years in the pharmaceutical industry. The farm’s operations are diverse, including hosting public and private events, a farm camp every summer, eco cabins, weddings and even festivals. The farm is also home to a flock of Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW broilers and laying hens. The birds are raised outdoors on pasture where they can perform natural behaviors like running, dust bathing, pecking and scratching for grubs and seeds.

Frances Tacy of Franny’s Farm says,

“We want our chickens to be the happiest, healthiest birds on the block. Our hens enjoy outdoor pasture and grow at a normal slow growth rate, resulting in great tasting, nutritious eggs and poultry meat for our customers.”

AGW Executive Director Andrew Gunther says,

“We’re proud to certify farms like Franny’s Farm that have demonstrated their commitment to transparency and verified, high-welfare farming practices. These stewards of the countryside are quite literally building a greener world while producing delicious food, and we’re honored to help consumers find them–and in doing so choose products that match their values.”

For more information about Franny’s Farm, including where to buy their Certified Animal Welfare Approved by AGW chicken eggs and meat, visit frannysfarm.com. Contact Frances Tacy at info@frannysfarm.com and 828-708-5587.