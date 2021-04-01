Press release from Conserving Carolina:

Conserving Carolina, True Ridge, and Tierra Fértil Collective (Great Harvest Coop) are partnering together to offer a free, self-serve, community seed swap in Henderson County at True Ridge in April.

From April 5th through April 30th, come to True Ridge’s office (110 Edney St. Unit A, Hendersonville, NC 28792) on weekdays from 9AM-3PM. This Seed Swap will not be available on the weekends, and there is no cost to participate in this community event.

Participate and get free seeds at the self-serve, outside Seed Swap. There will also be empty seed packets on site, so you can share your seeds too! The seeds you bring can be locally saved, excess store bought, heirloom varieties, native flowers and plants, or food sources. If bringing your own seeds to share, please provide at least the plant name and variety and try to provide as much information as possible.

Take seeds, bring seeds, grow food, and participate in our free community seed swap. For more information or any questions, please contact Conserving Carolina’s Community Engagement Manager Ericka Berg at ericka@conservingcarolina.org.

Conserving Carolina is a local land trust that has protected over 46,000 acres, primarily in Henderson, Polk, Transylvania and Rutherford counties in N.C. and the Landrum, S.C. area. The mission of Conserving Carolina is to protect, restore, and inspire appreciation of the natural world. Learn more and become a member at conservingcarolina.org.

True Ridge has been serving Hispanic/Latinx community of Henderson County and surrounding areas since 2017. True Ridge offers a safe place for members of the community to receive culturally-relevant bilingual services, report crimes (domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes), short and long-term case management, court accompaniment, interpretation and translations, referrals to community services and Pro Bono immigration consultations by a licensed attorney. Learn more or donate today at trueridge.org.

The Tierra Fértil Collective (soon to be Great Harvest Coop) is a group of Hispanic community members, originally from Mexico and El Salvador, who came together to create the first Hispanic Farm Cooperative in Henderson County, North Carolina. Their vision is to create a Certified Naturally Grown farm owned by Hispanic members that promotes access to nutritious and healthy food, food sovereignty, food justice, racial equity, advocacy and education. To learn more, follow Great Harvest Coop’s official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/GreatHarvestCoop.