The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is offering free outdoor-related workshops for all ages and skill levels in April.

The workshops are open on first-come, first-serve basis and registration is required by registering online.

In addition to the public programs listed below, the Commission offers group programs for 10 or more people who call to schedule a program. Groups can schedule the date, time and topic of the program. For more information on group programs or the public programs listed above, call 828-877-4423.

April 1 – Talkin’ Turkey from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to participants 12 and up of varying skill levels. Participants can learn the ropes or “tune up their technique” for the spring season. Experienced instructors will provide hands-on instruction on turkey biology, hunting methods, equipment selection, scouting techniques, decoy set ups throughout the season and tom calling using various locator calls and turkey calls.

April 1 – Beginner Outdoor Photography from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to participants 14 and up. Brush up on the basics of photography and composition while focusing on wildlife and their habitats. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring their camera, questions and extra batters to enjoy a morning of learning and clicking.

April 3 – Advanced Fly Tying: Midges from 9 a.m. to noon. Open to participants 12 and older. Participants will unmask the intricacy of midge fishing by learning to create simple yet extremely effective patterns for “midging.” They will learn what material to use, how to create a variety of patterns using similar techniques and create a few patterns for their fly box.

April 4 – Introduction to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and up. Learn the basics of fly fishing, such as equipment, knots, casting and aquatic entomology. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants should bring a lunch and non-slip shoes or waders.

April 6 – On the Water: East Fork French Broad from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to participants 12 and older. Participants will practice their fly-fishing skills under the supervision of experienced fly-fishing instructors. Participants will learn about delayed-harvest trout regulations, wading, reading the water, fly selection, presentation, casting, knots and stream entomology. Equipment and materials will be provided. Participants will meet at the Exxon/Kountry Mart store in Rosman.

April 7 & April 17 – Nature Nuts: Amphibians from 9 to 11 a.m. Open to ages 4-7. What’s the difference between a frog and a toad? What do they like to eat? How are they important to our ecosystems? Participants will learn the answers to these and many more questions as they explore the fascinating world of frogs and toads.

April 7 & April 17 – Eco-Explorers: Birding by Ear from 1 to 3 p.m. Open to ages 8-13. Participants will learn how to identify common backyard birds by their calls and songs. They will start in the classroom with some listening quiz games and move outside to put their skills to the test. Participants should come prepared for light hiking.

April 8 – Birdhouse Basics from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Open to participants 7 and up. Get ready for spring by building a birdhouse to take home and learn some basics about birds and their habitat requirements. All materials provided. Limited to 12 families; one birdhouse per family.

April 8 – Introduction to Tenkara from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to participants 14 and older. Join guest presenter Jason Sparks of Appalachian Tenkara as he introduces the newly popular form of traditional Japanese fly fishing, tenkara. Topics covered will include a history of angling style, equipment orientation, a unique perspective on Japanese flies (kebari), and tenkara methods to use in local waters. A hands-on learning session will follow the classroom instruction. Participants should bring a lunch. Limited to 15 participants.

April 14 – John Rock Hike from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Open to participants 14 and older. Learn about area wildlife and the habitats they call home in the Pisgah National Forest while hiking John Rock. Participants should bring good hiking shoes, water and a snack.

April 18 – Kids’ Introduction to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to participants 8 to 15. Learn the basics of fly fishing from equipment to knots to casting. Participants will spend a couple of hours fishing on the Davidson River. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants should bring a lunch.

April 19 – Tracking from 1 to 3 p.m. Open to ages 8-15. What made those tracks? What is scat? What bird left that feather? Learn the answers to these questions and more as participants explore the exciting world of animal tracking.

April 20 – Pisgah Hike from 9 a.m. to noon. Hike in the Pisgah National Forest and learn about the area’s wildlife and their habitats. Participants should bring good hiking shoes, water and a snack.

April 21 – Family Fly Fishing Day from 9 a.m. to noon. For participants 8 and older. Learn the basics of fly fishing from experienced instructors. Equipment and materials provided. Limited to 12 participants.

April 24 – Introduction to Fly Fishing from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. Learn the basics of fly fishing, such as equipment, knots, casting and aquatic entomology. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants should bring a lunch and non-slip shoes or waders.

April 25 – Casting for Beginners: Level 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older. This is a perfect introductory workshop for beginners. Participants will learn various casting techniques at their own pace from experienced instructors. This class will be held at Lake Imaging in DuPont State Recreational Forest. All equipment and materials will be provided. Participants should bring a lunch.

April 29 – Fly Tying for the Beginner from 9 a.m. to noon. Open to ages 12 and older. Learn the basics of fly tying during this introductory level class. Participants will work at their own pace to tie a basic pattern. Equipment and materials will be provided.

April 29 – Close-up Outdoor Photography from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to participants 14 and older. Participants will learn the settings and techniques needed for taking the closest, sharpest images of the fascinating world of tiny plants and animals. Participants should wear sturdy shoes and bring their camera, questions and extra batteries to enjoy a morning of learning and clicking.

For more information on April workshops, call 828-877-4423, or sign up online The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education is located near Brevard, just south of Asheville, by the Davidson River in Transylvania County. The center features nature trails and five large aquariums representing aquatic mountain habitats. The center is adjacent to the Bobby N. Setzer State Fish Hatchery, where trout are raised in 54 raceways. The center is open Monday through Friday from December through March and Monday through Saturday from April through November. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.