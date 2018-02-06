Press release from Buncombe Farmland Preservation Coordinator:

FLETCHER, N.C. — The Buncombe County Friends of Agriculture Breakfast will be held Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7 a.m. at the WNC Ag Center, Virginia Boone Building (gate 5). Join us and enjoy a complimentary breakfast featuring fresh food from our local farms!

Topic: Hemlock Restoration Initiative, a program of WNC Communities

Speakers: Sara deFosset, outreach associate and Margot Walton, Hemlock Restoration Initiative coordinator

RSVP to: Ariel.Zijp@buncombecounty.org or 828-250-4794.