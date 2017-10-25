Press release from Friends of the Smokies:





Those interested in seeing the famous tunnel on the Lakeshore Trail will have the opportunity to walk through it and learn about the fascinating and complicated history of the area, including the flooding of NC 288 and five communities following the construction of Fontana Dam by the TVA in the 1930s. The hike will also include a stop at the Woody Cemetery.



Meeting locations for the daylong excursion will be in Asheville, Waynesville, and at the trailhead. Visit



Monthly guided day hikes in the Classic Hikes series are $20 for members. New and renewing members may join Friends of the Smokies and hike for $35. Donations benefit Friends of the Smokies’ Trails Forever program, which provides the opportunity for a highly skilled trail crew to focus reconstruction efforts on high use and high priority trails in the park. Friends of the Smokies will hike the North Shore Road Loop on Tuesday, November 14th as part of the annual Classic Hikes of the Smokies series that supports trail maintenance in the national park. The group hike will travel 9.4 miles and ascend 1,350 ft. Gracia Slater, two-time member of the Smokies 900-mile club and dedicated trail caretaker, will lead.Those interested in seeing the famous tunnel on the Lakeshore Trail will have the opportunity to walk through it and learn about the fascinating and complicated history of the area, including the flooding of NC 288 and five communities following the construction of Fontana Dam by the TVA in the 1930s. The hike will also include a stop at the Woody Cemetery.Meeting locations for the daylong excursion will be in Asheville, Waynesville, and at the trailhead. Visit Hike.FriendsoftheSmokies.org to register for any Classic Hike of the Smokies, sponsored by Mission Health.Monthly guided day hikes in the Classic Hikes series are $20 for members. New and renewing members may join Friends of the Smokies and hike for $35. Donations benefit Friends of the Smokies’ Trails Forever program, which provides the opportunity for a highly skilled trail crew to focus reconstruction efforts on high use and high priority trails in the park.