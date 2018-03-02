Press release from Friends of the Smokies:

Friends of Great Smoky Mountains National Park celebrated the reopening of its North Carolina office in downtown Asheville this week. More than 50 community members attended, including Representative Brian Turner and rangers from the National Park Service. Great Smoky Mountains National Park Superintendent Cassius Cash and Friends of the Smokies Founding Board Member Steve Woody made remarks to the group about the importance of park partners.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of Friends of the Smokies, which has raised more than $60 million to support projects and programs in the national park. In celebration of the milestone, Friends of the Smokies is embarking on its biggest fundraising campaign in a decade to provide $1.25 million towards the purchase of a critical radio system upgrade for Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

“It was exciting to celebrate the relocation of the North Carolina office and educate all of our attendees about ways to support their national park,” says Anna Zanetti, North Carolina Director. “We are thrilled to continue growing the community of people passionate about the Smokies in Asheville and across Western North Carolina.”

The ribbon cutting and open house was in partnership with the Asheville Area Chamber of Commerce, and support was provided by New Belgium Brewing, Asheville Pizza & Brewing Company, Roots Hummus, Mayfel’s, Earth Fare, and REI.