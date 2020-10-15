Press release from Blue Ridge Community College:
Blue Ridge Community College is proud to offer the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) scholarship to eligible students.
The program offers $750 scholarships for eligible community college workforce continuing education students pursuing high-demand workforce training programs within ten workforce pathways leading to a State or industry-recognized credential.
It was established by the North Carolina Governor’s Office to support the 58 NC Community Colleges’ workforce development programs and members of local communities affected by the COVID-19 viral pandemic. It is also intended to reduce or eliminate barriers to underserved populations in pursuing and accessing education or training through these ten workforce pathways.
To be eligible for the scholarship, Blue Ridge Community College students must be a NC resident and enrolling in a 96-hour or more continuing education course leading to industry credentials. This scholarship will pay up front for registration, fees, and books/materials.
Eligible courses at Blue Ridge include the following:
- Advanced Emergency Medical Technician (AEMT)
- Basic Law Enforcement Training Plus
- EKG Technician
- Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT)
- Healthcare Billing and Coding
- Industrial Maintenance I
- Masonry I
- Medical Assistant Entry Level
- Nurse Aide I
- Nurse Aide II
- Paramedic
- Phlebotomy
- Psychiatric Technician Level I
To apply for the GEER scholarship, visit www.blueridge.edu/geer.
