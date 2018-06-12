Press release from the Henderson County Partnership for Health:
A new local website, www.gohendo.org, has officially launched as a resource for local activities and farmers’ markets specifically for Henderson County residents. Want to find a place to ride bikes with the family? Explore the newest playground with the kids? Pick up some local, fresh produce for dinner? Here’s where you will find it all.
The site features information about Henderson County parks, walking, hiking and biking trails, local events, apple orchards, farmer’s markets, rainy day activities, links to area organizations and more.
The website concept was created by a committed group of community stakeholders striving to promote activity opportunities and improve access to fresh, local foods. This website is a result of the community health improvement process overseen by the Henderson County Partnership for Health and funded by Healthy People, Health Carolinas, an initiative of The Duke Endowment.
The Go Hendo website will be a great resource for residents of all ages at any income level because everything listed on the site is free of charge and offers a variety of ways to enjoy our community.
Rack cards are being distributed throughout the county with website information. For more details or for questions, contact Marybeth Burns at Marybeth@summitresults.com.
