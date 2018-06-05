Press release from Buncombe County Recreation Services:

Looking for an outdoor family getaway but pressed for time? Join Buncombe County Recreation Services for a quick nature escape and celebrate the Great American Campout.

Camping is a great way to connect with the outdoors and experience a brief moment away from the demands of everyday life. Finding the time to escape is often the hardest part of enjoying an outdoor adventure. In an effort to create an accessible camping outdoor experience, Buncombe County Recreation Services will be opening Lake Julian Park up for a night of camping and outdoor adventures on Saturday, June 23, 2018. The event, held in conjunction with the National Wildlife Federation’s Great American Campout event, is intended to help residents appreciate the wonders of nature and wildlife.

The campout is part of Buncombe County Recreation Service’s “Buncombe Outdoors Adventure Club” program. While our area is well-known for outdoor recreation, venturing out to try new activities can be intimidating for those venturing out for the first time. The Buncombe Outdoors Adventure Club will continue to roll out fun and engaging outdoor opportunities throughout the year.

Preregistration for the Great American Campout at Lake Julian is required. The event will cost $20 per campsite (each site will be approximately 20 feet by 20 feet and will be limited to 6 people per campsite). The event is intended to be a low-frills backyard campout; attendees will need to bring their own tents and sleeping bags. Registration will include an evening meal (featuring camping classics that participants can cook over the fire) and a light breakfast.

On-site check will start at 6 p.m. on June 23, and campers will need to be packed up by 9:30 a.m. on June 24. The event will include a handful of outdoor activities geared to connect campers with nature — and, of course, s’mores.

Register at http://campout.buncombeoutdoors.org.