Asheville – At 3 p.m. on Friday, July 14th, Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity will joyfully celebrate with homeowners, sponsors and Habitat supporters and dedicate six new Habitat homes in its McKinley neighborhood in Shiloh. The media is invited to attend.

What: A dedication and key passing of six new Habitat houses. The houses listed below will be dedicated and some will be open for touring after the speaking program.

Eaton #9/Alice D. Hamling Foundation/Asheville Duathlon/Anonymous Foundation House, The Collington family

2016 Christmas Jam House 1, The Heatherly/Leach family

2016 Christmas Jam House 2, The Suber family

Legacy Builder’s Society House, celebrating our 300th house, The Lucy family

Land of the Sky Association of Relators House/Rusty Pulliam Foundation, The Fulga/Calburgan family

Publix Super Market Charities House, The Knight family

Where: Habitat’s McKinley neighborhood (Use 65 Taft Avenue for GPS). You may find parking on the street just outside the event location a 65 Taft Avenue and we will also have a shuttle from the Ingles parking lot of the South Forest Shopping Center at 780 Hendersonville Rd, Asheville, NC 28803.

Why: Habitat is a partnership between homeowners, community volunteers and sponsors. It’s important to celebrate what happens when people work together towards the common vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

Habitat homeowners contribute at least 200 hours of “sweat equity” (volunteer work) and then repay a 30-year, interest free mortgage to Habitat. Habitat uses mortgage income to build more houses. Sponsors provided the funding needed to purchase and develop land and buy construction materials. Volunteers provide 1,650 hours of free labor on each Habitat house, keeping costs down and helping to make Habitat homeownership affordable. Come see the results of community partnership and the role that Habitat plays in addressing the affordable housing crisis in Asheville.