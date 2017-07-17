Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:
Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity (AAHH) has completed nearly 200 Home Repair projects since 2010. The program enables low-income homeowners to age in place by offering low-cost home improvements that improve accessibility, safety, and comfort and/or remediate issues that negatively affect health and well-being (water damage, inadequate heat). The majority of Habitat’s Home Repair clients are elderly, but the program does not have an age-restriction.
Services include, but are not limited to:
- Modifications for accessibility such as building handicapped accessible ramps, installing grab bars and replacing traditional tubs with shower stalls
- Repairing or replacing siding, stairs, porches, decks, railings, roofs, and flooring
- Exterior painting/staining
- Upgrading plumbing, electrical and heating/cooling systems
By offering low monthly payments and 0% interest financing, Habitat makes home improvement affordable for low-income homeowners who need repair work but struggle to afford it.
“Thank you for getting together the people and the resources to get my floor fixed. The workers did a fantastic job. It means a lot to be able to remain in my home and stay safe as well. Your work and effort are greatly appreciated.” ~ Peggy
Habitat helps people like Peggy live longer and better in their own homes by improving accessibility, increasing safety and comfort, and remediating issues that negatively affect health. To learn more about the criteria for qualifying and how to apply, please visit ashevillehabitat.org or call (828)210-9370. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider.
Before you comment
The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the issues we face together as a local community. Xpress is committed to offering this platform for all voices, but when the tone of the discussion gets nasty or strays off topic, we believe many people choose not to participate. Xpress editors are determined to moderate comments to ensure a constructive interchange is maintained. All comments judged not to be in keeping with the spirit of civil discourse will be removed and repeat violators will be banned. See here for our terms of service. Thank you for being part of this effort to promote respectful discussion.