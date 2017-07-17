Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity (AAHH) has completed nearly 200 Home Repair projects since 2010. The program enables low-income homeowners to age in place by offering low-cost home improvements that improve accessibility, safety, and comfort and/or remediate issues that negatively affect health and well-being (water damage, inadequate heat). The majority of Habitat’s Home Repair clients are elderly, but the program does not have an age-restriction.

Services include, but are not limited to:

Modifications for accessibility such as building handicapped accessible ramps, installing grab bars and replacing traditional tubs with shower stalls

Repairing or replacing siding, stairs, porches, decks, railings, roofs, and flooring

Exterior painting/staining

Upgrading plumbing, electrical and heating/cooling systems

By offering low monthly payments and 0% interest financing, Habitat makes home improvement affordable for low-income homeowners who need repair work but struggle to afford it.

“Thank you for getting together the people and the resources to get my floor fixed. The workers did a fantastic job. It means a lot to be able to remain in my home and stay safe as well. Your work and effort are greatly appreciated.” ~ Peggy

Before and after a repair project. Photo courtesy of Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

Habitat helps people like Peggy live longer and better in their own homes by improving accessibility, increasing safety and comfort, and remediating issues that negatively affect health. To learn more about the criteria for qualifying and how to apply, please visit ashevillehabitat.org or call (828)210-9370. Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity is an Equal Opportunity Housing provider.