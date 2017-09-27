Press release from Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity:

The Habitat ReStore at 31 Meadow Road will thank the community for its ongoing support by offering 25 percent off storewide from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7. All ReStore merchandise — including furniture, housewares, appliances, building materials, music, art, antiques and more — will be 25 percent off. 98.1 The River will be onsite from 9-11 a.m., and free hot dogs and soft drinks will be served between noon and 2 p.m.

Samples of Guatemalan coffee from Dynamite Roasting Co. will also be available as a preview of coming attractions. The ReStore is partnering with Dynamite to soon sell bagged Guatemalan coffee at the ReStore and other area retailers. The coffee will also be sold by the cup in the ReStore later this fall. Proceeds from the sale of this coffee will go to Habitat for Humanity Guatemala for the installation of Healthy Home Kits (smokeless stoves, sanitary latrines, and water filters) in the homes of Guatemalan coffee farmers. “Selling coffee that directly helps ensure Guatemalan coffee farmers have a decent and healthy home, brings our work full circle,” said Scott Stetson, ReStore general manager.

Speaking of Guatemala, a team of 12 Asheville Habitat volunteers will be going to Guatemala in October to help the affiliate install Healthy Home Kits. To support that endeavor, the ReStore’s “Register Round Up” program will go toward Habitat Guatemala during the month of October. Customers can choose to “round up” their purchase to the nearest dollar. For example, if your purchase totals $9.60, you can round up to $10 and the 40 cents will be donated. “It’s small change that adds up and makes a big impact,” said Asheville Habitat staffer and trip leader Joel Johnson. “For example, the cost of a smokeless stove is only $100 USD, but it will change the lives of Guatemalan women and children dramatically. Most have severe respiratory illness because they are not cooking or heating with proper ventilation.”

Proceeds from the ReStore have been supporting Asheville Habitat’s building programs since 1990, when the resale shop (then known as the Habitat Home Store) first opened its doors on Biltmore Avenue. Supporting a sister affiliate in Guatemala through the sale of coffee, is another way the ReStore supports Habitat’s vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.

For more information, please call the Habitat ReStore at 828-254-6706 or visit ashevillehabitat.org/ReStore