Press release from Haywood County:
Vaccinations by the numbers:Total number vaccinated in Haywood County: Over 6,000Total vaccinated this week in drive-through events: 1,500Currently vaccinating:
- Haywood residents ages 75 and up (our estimates are that about 75% of this age group, who pre-registered have now had their first dose)
- Law enforcement and essential county workersCurrently registering: Haywood residents ages 65 and up. To register online, visit haywoodcountync.gov/vaccine,or call 828-356-2019. (Hours of operation for the phone line are Monday – Friday 8 a.m – 5 pm.)Vaccination groups nearing completion:
- Long-term care facility residents and staff
- Hospital and doctor’s office staff
- Health Department, Emergency Services, and Vaccine Clinic staffVaccination capacity: The county anticipates that at the current level of vaccine availability and support capacity for clinics that about 1,000 people per week can be vaccinated. This number is an estimate that may fluctuate based on the amount of vaccine that arrives and staffing capacity.Organizations dispensing vaccine*:
- Haywood County Health and Human Services
- Haywood Regional Medical Center (Hospital Staff Only)
- Blue Ridge Health*All organizations are offering vaccinations by appointment only.Mass Vaccination Clinics:
- Haywood County Health and Human Services is partnering with Haywood Regional Medical Center on a series of weekly vaccine clinics.
- The clinics serve those on the pre-registry list who have been contacted with an appointment time and are NOT open to the public or to walk-ins.
- Instructions on how to participate will be given when appointment times are scheduled.“The mass vaccination clinics that have been held over the last few weeks enabled us to vaccinate thousands of Haywood seniors and dozens of law enforcement officers, critical county employees, and front-line health workers. The clinics are running very smoothly and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, which is a credit to the teamwork and commitment of everyone involved in helping organize and operate the events. This is the model we plan to continue using in the future to vaccinate as many people as possible in a safe and timely way,” said Interim Health Director Garron Bradish.To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines and the prioritization goals, visit: https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccinesAt each step of the way, Haywood County Health and Human Services is committed to providing updates and guidance to make sure that everyone who wants to be vaccinated will have their chance.Key Points about the COVID-19 vaccine:
- The vaccine is tested, safe, and effective
- You cannot get COVID-19 from the vaccine
- There will be limited availability at first and more widely available over time.
- The vaccine will be provided free of charge to everyone that wants it.
- Two doses are needed for maximum immunity.
- There is no vaccine mandate.
- Continuing the 3Ws will be critical until the vaccine is widely taken
