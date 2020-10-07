Press release from the Haywood County Department of Health and Human Services:

Haywood County Health and Human Services is reporting a COVID-19 death from among the cases associated with the Enchanting Hair Fashions salon cluster. The individual died on October 1, 2020, at Haywood Regional Medical Center.

The death certificate lists Pneumonia due to COVID-19 infection as an underlying cause of death (the disease that initiated the events resulting in death.) The individual was elderly and had several underlying medical conditions. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information about this patient will be released.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones. This is a sad reminder that COVID-19 is a serious and sometimes deadly illness. We urge all citizens to do their part by observing social distancing, wear masks and practice good hygiene,” said Health Director Patrick Johnson.

To stay up to date on COVID-19 in Haywood County visit https://www.haywoodcountync.gov/684/Coronavirus-Covid-19-Information. If you have questions about COVID-19 and would like to speak to local Public Health staff, call 828-356-2019, M-F, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.