Press Release:
On July 29, local affiliates of the Women’s March will hold a demonstration at Vance Monument in coordination with Our Lives on the Line, a massive nationwide day of action to lift the voices of the millions of Americans whose health care will be ripped away if Congressional Republicans continue with their plan to give more power to big insurance companies and undermine affordable, quality care.
At the event, journalist and activist Leslie Boyd will join leaders from the progressive and health care communities organizing around the country to stand against the Republican repeal bill and send a clear message to Congress: our lives are on the line. The day of action will also include a national event in Washington, D.C., and rallies across the country.
WHAT: “Our Lives on the Line” Demonstration
WHO: WNC Affiliates of the Women’s March and “Our Lives on the Line” Organization
WHERE: Vance Monument, Pack Square
Asheville NC
WHEN: Sat. July 29, 2017
10:30am – 12:30pm
