Press release from Healthcare for All WNC:

Healthcare for All WNC offers an informative forum on Healthcare for All: Good for Busine$$.

Business leaders will speak on the benefits of universal healthcare at A-B Tech on Tuesday, Feb. 27.

Speakers will be available for interview at 6:30 p.m. and again after the program.

The keynote speaker, David Steil, CEO of MicroTrap Corporation and a former Republican PA state legislator, will trace his personal journey to why a single payer healthcare model makes sense for business.

Gus Vickery, MD — Owner Vickery Family Medicine and Vijay Kapoor — Member Asheville City Council, Owner The Kapoor Co. will give local perspectives.

In addition, Dr. Carol Paris, president of Physicians for a National Health Program, makes a special guest appearance.

Following their remarks, the speakers will answer audience questions submitted in writing.

Elected officials for our region have been invited. All congressional challengers plan to attend.

Healthcare for All-WNC (healthcareforallwnc.wordpress.com) is a regional chapter of Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP.org). PNHP is a coalition of more than 22,000 health professionals and other concerned citizens across the country supporting a public option for healthcare in the United States.

WHAT: Healthcare for All: Good for Busine$$

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 7-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: A-B Tech, Ferguson Auditorium, 340 Victoria Rd.

CONTACT: 301-247-5529