Press release from Eblen Charities:

ASHEVILLE — For those families still seeking help in keeping warm this winter and in need of utility assistance, Eblen Charities still has federal heating funds available through it’s Low Income Energy Assistance Program as funds are still available.

The Low Income Energy Assistance Program funds assist households that are vulnerable due to heating costs, experiencing an unexpected crisis and is in need of help who pays a separate heating bill.

How to apply:

Individuals and families are encouraged to apply at the Eblen Charities Waddell Client Service Center at 50 Westgate Parkway in the Westgate Shopping Center anytime from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Individuals interested in applying for LIEAP are not required to have a Photo ID or Social Security Card. As part of the application process we will need to verify any employment and have a valid social security number, when available for each household member.Those applying for CIP funds should bring a photo ID, social security card

If unable to apply in person, phone applications may be taken by calling 828-255-3066. The completed application will be mailed for signature along with instructions regarding other documents needed to process application.