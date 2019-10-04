Press release from Helpmate:
October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Helpmate will hold a Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil on Friday, Oct. 11, from 6:00-7:30 p.m. at the AB Tech Conference Center. This event is free and open to everyone.
Live performances will include Womansong, and refreshments will be served. The event will also include the Proclamation to End Domestic Violence, Survivor Testimony and a reading of the names of domestic violence homicide victims in North Carolina over the last year.
QUICK FACTS:
WHAT: A free public Domestic Violence Awareness Vigil will be held to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.
WHO: Helpmate
WHEN: Friday, Oct. 11 from 6:00-7:30 p.m. (refreshments served at 6 p.m., program starts at 6:30 p.m.)
WHERE: AB Tech Conference Center, 16 Fernihurst Drive, Asheville, NC 28801
WHY: To commemorate October as National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and to honor victims and survivors of domestic violence.
