Press release from Henderson County Education Foundation:

The Henderson County Education Foundation will host its fifth annual Food for Thought, dine out for education event, January 20th through January 24th. Participating restaurants spanning the entire county, from Fletcher to Flat Rock to Mills River, will donate a portion of their sales (at least 10%) to support the Foundation and its programs benefiting public schools in Henderson County. Stephanie Reasoner, co-owner of Postero restaurant and a participating restaurant, says, “This event is so easy to participate in. What could be better than supporting our local school system?” Food for Thought is sponsored by TD Bank and WNC Bridge Foundation with media sponsors: Hendersonville Lightning, WTZQ, and The Hendersonville Times-News.

The week will benefit both businesses and the Foundation with a large selection of participating restaurants; many taking part in the event for the fifth year in a row. Eating establishments participating in the event include: Alykat Deli, Appalachian Coffee Company, Black Bear Coffee Company, Blue Sky Café, Bold Rock’s Bold Bites, Dry Falls Brewing Company, Dreadlife Kitchen Food Truck (at Dry Falls), Flat Rock Village Bakery, Fletcher Village Bakery, Hannah Flanagan’s Pub, Hendersonville Community Co-Op, HenDough Chicken & Donuts, Honey and Salt, Inconceivable Cafe, Janitzio Mexican Restaurant, Lobster Dogs Food Truck (at Southern Appalachian), Mike’s on Main Street, Monte’s Sub Shop & Taproom, Postero, Southern Appalachian Brewery, Three Chopt and West First Wood-Fired, and Whit’s Frozen Custard.

A full dining guide is located on the website, visit www.hcefnc.org/events/food.

The community is invited to the wrap-up party at Bold Rock Mills River on Friday, January 24th. Live music will be provided by Jesse Barry and the Jam, playing from 6:00 until 9:00 pm. Jesse Barry & The Jam takes old school blues and popular funky party songs and puts their own spice into them with creative arrangements and soulful grooves.