Announcement from Henderson County Public Schools:
Based on significant overnight flooding across Henderson County and a number of area road closures, Henderson County Public Schools will operate on a 2 Hour Delay today, Friday, March 26, 2021.
In-person and remote instruction will begin for all students at 10:00 a.m. Employees are being advised to exercise extreme caution and err on the side of safety when making a decision about reporting to work.
