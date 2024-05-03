Press release from City of Hendersonville:

In a unanimous decision, the Hendersonville City Council voted to appoint Melinda Lowrance to fill the City Council seat vacated by Debbie O’Neal Roundtree. Council Member Lowrance was sworn in during the Council’s regular meeting on May 2, 2024.

“I would like to thank the City Council and all the citizens of Hendersonville who entrusted me with this duty,” said Council Member Lowrance. “I will perform to the best of my ability and expect great things out of this City Council now that I’m on board.”

Council Member Lowrance has strong ties to the community and extensive board experience in Hendersonville and Henderson County. She has faithfully served on the Hendersonville Board of Adjustment since 1998. She was one of the initial members appointed to the City’s Diversity & Inclusion Advisory Committee and serves as the Vice-Chair of the Henderson County Social Services Board.

Council Member Lowrance is the President of the Henderson County chapter of the NAACP. Under her leadership, the NAACP partnered with the Henderson County Education Foundation’s ‘Grow Our Own Educators’ scholarship program aimed at increasing opportunities for students of color to pursue teaching careers in their own community.

Melinda Lowrance has owned and operated Mop Head Cleaning Service for 35 years and is a Life Member of the Star Lite Chapter #510 Order of the Eastern Star. She is the Pastor Steward and Chairwoman of the Trustee Board for St. Paul Tabernacle A.M.E. Zion Church. On behalf of the church, she is the President of the Hendersonville District Lay Council and First Vice President of the Blue

Ridge Conference Lay Council. She also serves as a member of the Rotary E-Club of Global Trekkers and the League of Women Voters.