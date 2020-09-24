Press release from City of Hendersonville:

Hendersonville City Council Members are venturing outside the traditional council meeting format to offer a series of ‘Council Conversations’ in the community. 2020 marks the third year Council Members have hosted collaborative meetings in various neighborhoods throughout the City.

“It is more important than ever for elected leaders to remain accessible to their citizens,” said Hendersonville Mayor Barbara Volk. “These meetings give the public an opportunity to ask questions and interact with City Council in a relaxed and informal atmosphere.”

Each meeting will last approximately one hour and be hosted by an individual member of City Council. Various City staff members will be available to answer questions as well.

Council Conversations are scheduled for the following dates and locations:

October 8, 2020 | 6:00 p.m. **

Star of Bethel Church

105 N. Whitted St.

Hosted by Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Smith

October 10, 2020 | 11:00 a.m. **

Hendersonville Farmers Market at the Historic Train Depot Plaza

650 Maple St.

Hosted by Council Member Lyndsey Simpson

October 22, 2020 | 6:00 p.m.

Fire Station 2

632 Sugarloaf Rd.

Hosted by Council Member Jeff Miller

October 27, 2020 | 6:00 p.m.

Whitmire Center

310 Lily Pond Dr.

Hosted by Council Member Jennifer Hensley

October 29, 2020 | 6:00 p.m.

Virtual Meeting | www.zoom.us/join

Meeting ID: 996 1931 3758 | Passcode: 353618

Hosted by Mayor Barbara Volk

**Indicates the meeting will take place outdoors. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own camp chairs as seating may be limited.

Social distancing will be encouraged at all in-person meetings. Those in attendance should wear a mask and remain six feet apart from anyone not in living in their household. Mayor Volk’s meeting will take place via Zoom to give the public a virtual option to engage with their City leadership.

Additional information is available on the City’s website at www.hendersonvillenc.gov/councilconversations