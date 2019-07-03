Press release from the City of Hendersonville:
The City of Hendersonville Stormwater Department is offering a free Rainwater Harvesting Workshop on Monday, July 15.
“This workshop is an excellent opportunity to learn about rainwater harvesting systems and stormwater management,” said City of Hendersonville Stormwater Administrator Michael Huffman. “The workshop is geared toward engineers, developers, and commercial property owners, but we welcome anyone who is interested and wants to learn more on the topic.”
The workshop will take place from 9:00 a.m.–3:00 p.m., with instruction starting at the City of Hendersonville Operations Center located at 305 Williams Street. Participants will also tour Hendersonville’s new 10,000 gallon rainwater harvesting system, as well as participate in hands-on installation of pump and drawdown systems.
The City of Hendersonville is offering this workshop free of charge and would like to thank the NC Cooperative Extension and the NC-319 Grant Program for helping make this event possible.
More information and a link to register can be found at https://web.cvent.com/event/7817a000-cbde-41bf-acc2-4b695f581d8f/summary
Information on the City of Hendersonville’s Rain Barrel Program can be found at https://www.hendersonvillenc.gov/city-of-hendersonville-continues-rain-barrel-program-.
